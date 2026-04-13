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    Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base [Image 7 of 8]

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    Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S Air Force Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander, presents a coin to Master Sgt. Sarah Hinojosa, 35th Fighter Wing inspections program manager, during a visit April 13, 2026, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Carey recognized Hinojosa and other Airmen for their outstanding performance and contributions to the bilateral defense in Northern Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 20:40
    Photo ID: 9615424
    VIRIN: 260414-F-YR448-1050
    Resolution: 4710x3134
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base

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    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    5th Air Force

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