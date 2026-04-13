Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base

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U.S Air Force Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander, presents a coin to Master Sgt. Sarah Hinojosa, 35th Fighter Wing inspections program manager, during a visit April 13, 2026, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Carey recognized Hinojosa and other Airmen for their outstanding performance and contributions to the bilateral defense in Northern Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)