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    Chile Conducts Bi-Lateral Maritime Engagement with U.S. Navy [Image 2 of 4]

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    Chile Conducts Bi-Lateral Maritime Engagement with U.S. Navy

    U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.13.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornets, attached to the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137, attached to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), fly in formation with a Chilean Air Force F-16 Block 50 Fighting Falcon during a bi-lateral maritime engagement in the Pacific Ocean, April 13, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Griffin “Moth” Keegan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 19:43
    Photo ID: 9615304
    VIRIN: 260413-N-NO803-1094
    Resolution: 3243x2162
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    Chile Conducts Bi-Lateral Maritime Engagement with U.S. Navy
    Chile Conducts Bi-Lateral Maritime Engagement with U.S. Navy
    Chile Conducts Bi-Lateral Maritime Engagement with U.S. Navy

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    Bi-lateral cooperation
    chile air force
    Chile
    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)

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