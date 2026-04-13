Chile Conducts Bi-Lateral Maritime Engagement with U.S. Navy

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F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornets, attached to the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137, attached to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), fly in formation with two Chilean Air Force F-16 Block 50 Fighting Falcons during a bi-lateral maritime engagement in the Pacific Ocean, April 13, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Griffin “Moth” Keegan)