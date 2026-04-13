U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Blake Sprunk, 71st Student Squadron undergraduate pilot training student, stands in front of a T-1A Jayhawk at Vance Air Force Base, 2021. Sprunk is now a captain flying the KC-135 Stratotanker with the 92nd Air Refueling Squadron at Fairchild AFB. (Courtesy photo) (This photo has been altered for security purposes.)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 18:09
|Photo ID:
|9615274
|VIRIN:
|210101-F-F3205-1001
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Sprunk Legacy: A shared calling to fly, serve [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Sprunk Legacy: A shared calling to fly, serve
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