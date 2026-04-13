The Sprunk Legacy: A shared calling to fly, serve

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U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Blake Sprunk, 71st Student Squadron undergraduate pilot training student, stands in front of a T-1A Jayhawk at Vance Air Force Base, 2021. Sprunk is now a captain flying the KC-135 Stratotanker with the 92nd Air Refueling Squadron at Fairchild AFB. (Courtesy photo) (This photo has been altered for security purposes.)