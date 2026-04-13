The Sprunk Legacy: A shared calling to fly, serve

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Darren Sprunk, 97th Training Squadron instructor pilot, puts together a speaker stand with his son, Blake Sprunk, at their home on Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 8, 2000. Darren served 28 years in the Air Force, and now both he and Blake are at Fairchild AFB, where Darren is the 92nd Air Refueling Wing operations program manager and Blake is a captain flying the KC-135 Stratotanker with the 92nd Air Refueling Squadron. (Courtesy photo)