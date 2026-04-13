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    The Sprunk Legacy: A shared calling to fly, serve [Image 1 of 3]

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    The Sprunk Legacy: A shared calling to fly, serve

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2000

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Darren Sprunk, 97th Training Squadron instructor pilot, puts together a speaker stand with his son, Blake Sprunk, at their home on Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 8, 2000. Darren served 28 years in the Air Force, and now both he and Blake are at Fairchild AFB, where Darren is the 92nd Air Refueling Wing operations program manager and Blake is a captain flying the KC-135 Stratotanker with the 92nd Air Refueling Squadron. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2000
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 18:09
    Photo ID: 9615262
    VIRIN: 000308-F-F3205-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, The Sprunk Legacy: A shared calling to fly, serve [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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