The Sprunk family stands in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, December 2004. This photo marks the beginning of Darren's assignment at Fairchild AFB after cross-training to the KC-135, foreshadowing a unique family legacy as his son Blake (pictured far left) would later become a captain piloting the very same aircraft from the same base. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2005
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 18:09
|Photo ID:
|9615267
|VIRIN:
|041205-F-F3205-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|621.71 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Sprunk Legacy: A shared calling to fly, serve [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Sprunk Legacy: A shared calling to fly, serve
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