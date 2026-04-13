The Sprunk Legacy: A shared calling to fly, serve

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The Sprunk family stands in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, December 2004. This photo marks the beginning of Darren's assignment at Fairchild AFB after cross-training to the KC-135, foreshadowing a unique family legacy as his son Blake (pictured far left) would later become a captain piloting the very same aircraft from the same base. (Courtesy photo)