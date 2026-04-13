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    The Sprunk Legacy: A shared calling to fly, serve [Image 2 of 3]

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    The Sprunk Legacy: A shared calling to fly, serve

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2005

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    The Sprunk family stands in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, December 2004. This photo marks the beginning of Darren's assignment at Fairchild AFB after cross-training to the KC-135, foreshadowing a unique family legacy as his son Blake (pictured far left) would later become a captain piloting the very same aircraft from the same base. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2005
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 18:09
    Photo ID: 9615267
    VIRIN: 041205-F-F3205-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 621.71 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, The Sprunk Legacy: A shared calling to fly, serve [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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