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    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School [Image 10 of 12]

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    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Symira Bostic 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Students from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, pose for a photo in front of a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing during a tour at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 9, 2025. The visit allowed the students to gain a better understanding of the wings roles and capabilities. The Eisenhower School prepares senior military leaders, government civilians, and global partners to face today’s evolving security challenges by focusing on using technology, fresh ideas, and teamwork to help the nation respond faster and more effectively. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Symira Bostic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 18:00
    Photo ID: 9615256
    VIRIN: 260409-M-CH301-6839
    Resolution: 1999x1333
    Size: 386.65 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Symira Bostic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School

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