3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Bock, commanding officer of Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the capabilities of a KC-130J with students from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, during a tour at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 9, 2025. The visit allowed the students to gain a better understanding of the wings roles and capabilities. The Eisenhower School prepares senior military leaders, government civilians, and global partners to face today’s evolving security challenges by focusing on technology, fresh ideas, and teamwork to help the nation respond faster and more effectively. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Symira Bostic)