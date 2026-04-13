3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School

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U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and students from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, pose for a photo in front of a F/A-18 Hornet during a tour at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 9, 2025. The visit allowed the students to gain a better understanding of the wings roles and capabilities. The Eisenhower School prepares senior military leaders, government civilians, and global partners to face today’s evolving security challenges by focusing on using technology, fresh ideas, and teamwork to respond faster and more effectively. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Symira Bostic)