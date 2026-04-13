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    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School [Image 4 of 12]

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    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Symira Bostic 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and students from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, pose for a photo in front of a F/A-18 Hornet during a tour at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 9, 2025. The visit allowed the students to gain a better understanding of the wings roles and capabilities. The Eisenhower School prepares senior military leaders, government civilians, and global partners to face today’s evolving security challenges by focusing on using technology, fresh ideas, and teamwork to respond faster and more effectively. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Symira Bostic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 18:00
    Photo ID: 9615253
    VIRIN: 260409-M-CH301-2182
    Resolution: 1999x1333
    Size: 337.61 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Symira Bostic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School
    3rd MAW Hosts Students from Dwight D Eisenhower School

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    marines, school tour, air craft, mcas mirimar, dwight d. eisenhower school, learn

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