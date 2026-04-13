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    DLA Troop Support begins journey to predictive data with AI integration [Image 1 of 2]

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    DLA Troop Support begins journey to predictive data with AI integration

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Kendall Swank 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Shaping the future of military logistics, DLA Director Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly and DLA Troop Support Commander Brig. Gen. Sean Kelly met with senior leaders from across DLA Troop Support's four supply chains. Their strategic conversation centered on modernization and integrating artificial intelligence to improve the efficiency and responsiveness of DLA's support to the Warfighter.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 16:36
    Photo ID: 9615033
    VIRIN: 260409-D-XF347-2777
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 224.16 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DLA Troop Support begins journey to predictive data with AI integration [Image 2 of 2], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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