Shaping the future of military logistics, DLA Director Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly and DLA Troop Support Commander Brig. Gen. Sean Kelly met with senior leaders from across DLA Troop Support's four supply chains. Their strategic conversation centered on modernization and integrating artificial intelligence to improve the efficiency and responsiveness of DLA's support to the Warfighter.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 16:36
|Photo ID:
|9615033
|VIRIN:
|260409-D-XF347-2777
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|224.16 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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DLA Troop Support begins journey to predictive data with AI integration
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