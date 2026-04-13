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    DLA Troop Support begins journey to predictive data with AI integration [Image 2 of 2]

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    DLA Troop Support begins journey to predictive data with AI integration

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Kendall Swank 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    While visiting DLA Troop Support to discuss integrating artificial intelligence, DLA Director Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly recognized Alex Forman for his superior mission impact. As a Customer Support Liaison, Forman's leadership was critical to the success of critical exercises, where he delivered rapid logistics solutions to Warfighters. He was also honored for transforming enterprise situational awareness by leading the implementation of a visualization tool, providing senior leaders with real-time operational insight.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 16:36
    Photo ID: 9614999
    VIRIN: 260409-D-XF347-7117
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 15.55 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DLA Troop Support begins journey to predictive data with AI integration [Image 2 of 2], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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