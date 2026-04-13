While visiting DLA Troop Support to discuss integrating artificial intelligence, DLA Director Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly recognized Alex Forman for his superior mission impact. As a Customer Support Liaison, Forman's leadership was critical to the success of critical exercises, where he delivered rapid logistics solutions to Warfighters. He was also honored for transforming enterprise situational awareness by leading the implementation of a visualization tool, providing senior leaders with real-time operational insight.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 16:36
|Photo ID:
|9614999
|VIRIN:
|260409-D-XF347-7117
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|15.55 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
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|0
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DLA Troop Support begins journey to predictive data with AI integration
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