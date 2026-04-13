A U.S. Army Soldier with the 101st Airborne Division rides in an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, April 7, 2026. Marines with VMM-774 transported Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division to showcase the MV-22B’s long range and troop transport capabilities in a joint environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emily De La Torre)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9614968
|VIRIN:
|260407-M-WV648-2446
|Resolution:
|6528x4352
|Size:
|9.85 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing Conducts Flight Operations with 101st Airborne Division [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Emily De La Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.