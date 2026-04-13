4th Marine Aircraft Wing Conducts Flight Operations with 101st Airborne Division

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Hannah Burton, an MV-22B Osprey Crew Chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, assists Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division onto an Osprey at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, April 7, 2026. Marines with VMM-774 transported Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division to showcase the MV-22B’s long range and troop transport capabilities in a joint environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emily De La Torre)