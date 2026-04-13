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    4th Marine Aircraft Wing Conducts Flight Operations with 101st Airborne Division [Image 10 of 10]

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    4th Marine Aircraft Wing Conducts Flight Operations with 101st Airborne Division

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Emily De La Torre 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Hannah Burton, an MV-22B Osprey Crew Chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, assists Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division onto an Osprey at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, April 7, 2026. Marines with VMM-774 transported Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division to showcase the MV-22B’s long range and troop transport capabilities in a joint environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emily De La Torre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 16:29
    Photo ID: 9614961
    VIRIN: 260407-M-WV648-8990
    Resolution: 6125x4083
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing Conducts Flight Operations with 101st Airborne Division [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Emily De La Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    4th Marine Aircraft Wing Conducts Flight Operations with 101st Airborne Division
    4th Marine Aircraft Wing Conducts Flight Operations with 101st Airborne Division
    4th Marine Aircraft Wing Conducts Flight Operations with 101st Airborne Division
    4th Marine Aircraft Wing Conducts Flight Operations with 101st Airborne Division
    4th Marine Aircraft Wing Conducts Flight Operations with 101st Airborne Division
    4th Marine Aircraft Wing Conducts Flight Operations with 101st Airborne Division
    4th Marine Aircraft Wing Conducts Flight Operations with 101st Airborne Division
    4th Marine Aircraft Wing Conducts Flight Operations with 101st Airborne Division
    4th Marine Aircraft Wing Conducts Flight Operations with 101st Airborne Division
    4th Marine Aircraft Wing Conducts Flight Operations with 101st Airborne Division

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    MFR
    4th MAW
    USMC Reserve
    Marines
    Army
    101st Airborne

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