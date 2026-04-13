U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Hannah Burton, an MV-22B Osprey Crew Chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, assists Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division onto an Osprey at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, April 7, 2026. Marines with VMM-774 transported Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division to showcase the MV-22B’s long range and troop transport capabilities in a joint environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emily De La Torre)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9614961
|VIRIN:
|260407-M-WV648-8990
|Resolution:
|6125x4083
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing Conducts Flight Operations with 101st Airborne Division [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Emily De La Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.