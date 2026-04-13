4th Marine Aircraft Wing Conducts Flight Operations with 101st Airborne Division

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A U.S. Army Soldier with the 101st Airborne Division rides in an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, April 7, 2026. Marines with VMM-774 transported Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division to showcase the MV-22B’s long range and troop transport capabilities in a joint environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emily De La Torre)