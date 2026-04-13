138th Fighter Wing Welcomes New Maintenance Group Commander

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The 138th Fighter Wing held a formal Change of Command ceremony, officially welcoming Col. James Cheatham as the new commander of the Maintenance Group, April. 12, 2026, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The event marked a transition in leadership for the vital support function that underpins the Wing’s operations. Col. Cheatham assumed command from Col. Frank Horton, who led the group with distinction. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jalen Rideaux)