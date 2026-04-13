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    138th Fighter Wing Welcomes New Maintenance Group Commander [Image 2 of 3]

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    138th Fighter Wing Welcomes New Maintenance Group Commander

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jalen Rideaux 

    138th Fighter Wing

    The 138th Fighter Wing held a formal Change of Command ceremony, officially welcoming Col. James Cheatham as the new commander of the Maintenance Group, April. 12, 2026, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The event marked a transition in leadership for the vital support function that underpins the Wing’s operations. Col. Cheatham assumed command from Col. Frank Horton, who led the group with distinction. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jalen Rideaux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 10:35
    Photo ID: 9613815
    VIRIN: 260412-Z-SD409-1010
    Resolution: 3038x3797
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 138th Fighter Wing Welcomes New Maintenance Group Commander [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jalen Rideaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    138th Fighter Wing Welcomes New Maintenance Group Commander
    138th Fighter Wing Welcomes New Maintenance Group Commander
    138th Fighter Wing Welcomes New Maintenance Group Commander

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