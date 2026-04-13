The 138th Fighter Wing held a formal Change of Command ceremony, officially welcoming Col. James Cheatham as the new commander of the Maintenance Group, April. 12, 2026, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The event marked a transition in leadership for the vital support function that underpins the Wing’s operations. Col. Cheatham assumed command from Col. Frank Horton, who led the group with distinction. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jalen Rideaux)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 10:35
|Photo ID:
|9613814
|VIRIN:
|260412-Z-SD409-1008
|Resolution:
|4763x3402
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 138th Fighter Wing Welcomes New Maintenance Group Commander [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jalen Rideaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.