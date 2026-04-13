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    2026 SACEUR Sports Volleyball Tournament [Image 4 of 8]

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    2026 SACEUR Sports Volleyball Tournament

    BELGIUM

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Kirchner 

    U.S. National Military Representative

    These six teams showed heart, hustle, and a whole lot of NATO fighting spirit. Team USA came in ready to play—and they absolutely delivered! With big energy, teamwork, and some clutch plays, they powered their way to 1st place! Congrats Team USA! This Volleyball tournament is one of eight events throughout the year played in the SACEUR Sports trophy season on SHAPE, Belgium.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 04:16
    Photo ID: 9613371
    VIRIN: 260127-F-HF520-6427
    Resolution: 1024x655
    Size: 169.59 KB
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 SACEUR Sports Volleyball Tournament [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Timothy Kirchner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 SACEUR Sports Volleyball Tournament
    2026 SACEUR Sports Volleyball Tournament
    2026 SACEUR Sports Volleyball Tournament
    2026 SACEUR Sports Volleyball Tournament

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