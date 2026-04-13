2026 SACEUR Sports Volleyball Tournament

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These six teams showed heart, hustle, and a whole lot of NATO fighting spirit. Team USA came in ready to play—and they absolutely delivered! With big energy, teamwork, and some clutch plays, they powered their way to 1st place! Congrats Team USA! This Volleyball tournament is one of eight events throughout the year played in the SACEUR Sports trophy season on SHAPE, Belgium.