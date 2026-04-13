These six teams showed heart, hustle, and a whole lot of NATO fighting spirit. Team USA came in ready to play—and they absolutely delivered! With big energy, teamwork, and some clutch plays, they powered their way to 1st place! Congrats Team USA! This Volleyball tournament is one of eight events throughout the year played in the SACEUR Sports trophy season on SHAPE, Belgium.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 04:16
|Photo ID:
|9613359
|VIRIN:
|260127-F-HF520-1797
|Resolution:
|1023x500
|Size:
|186.33 KB
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 SACEUR Sports Volleyball Tournament [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Timothy Kirchner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.