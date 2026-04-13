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    247th MP Detachment conducts active shooter training [Image 1 of 4]

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    247th MP Detachment conducts active shooter training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa’s 247th Military Police Detachment clear a room during active shooter training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 25, 2026. The training focused on room-clearing techniques and direct-to-threat movement.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 18:32
    Photo ID: 9612851
    VIRIN: 260411-D-A1201-1585
    Resolution: 1911x1433
    Size: 620.17 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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