Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa’s 247th Military Police Detachment clear a room during active shooter training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 25, 2026. The training focused on room-clearing techniques and direct-to-threat movement.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 18:32
|Photo ID:
|9612850
|VIRIN:
|260411-D-A1201-4144
|Resolution:
|1777x1333
|Size:
|540.83 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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247th MP Detachment conducts active shooter training
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