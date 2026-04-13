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    247th MP Detachment conducts active shooter training

    247th MP Detachment conducts active shooter training

    Courtesy Photo | Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa’s 247th Military Police Detachment...... read more read more

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.13.2026

    Story by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    247th MP Detachment conducts active shooter training

    TORII STATION, Japan — Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa’s 247th Military Police Detachment conducted active shooter training March 24–26 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, strengthening their ability to respond to real-world threats.

    Led by the unit’s Special Reaction Team-certified personnel, the training focused on fundamental room-clearing techniques and direct-to-threat movement. Soldiers operated in two-person teams, practicing rapid threat neutralization while maintaining situational awareness to properly identify and engage non-threats in complex environments.

    The training underscores the unit’s commitment to maintaining readiness and ensuring the safety and security of the installation and surrounding community.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 18:33
    Story ID: 562622
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 247th MP Detachment conducts active shooter training, by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    247th MP Detachment conducts active shooter training
    247th MP Detachment conducts active shooter training
    247th MP Detachment conducts active shooter training
    247th MP Detachment conducts active shooter training

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