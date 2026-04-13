247th MP Detachment conducts active shooter training

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa’s 247th Military Police Detachment clear a room during active shooter training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 25, 2026. The training focused on room-clearing techniques and direct-to-threat movement. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa’s 247th Military Police Detachment...... read more read more

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TORII STATION, Japan — Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa’s 247th Military Police Detachment conducted active shooter training March 24–26 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, strengthening their ability to respond to real-world threats.

Led by the unit’s Special Reaction Team-certified personnel, the training focused on fundamental room-clearing techniques and direct-to-threat movement. Soldiers operated in two-person teams, practicing rapid threat neutralization while maintaining situational awareness to properly identify and engage non-threats in complex environments.

The training underscores the unit’s commitment to maintaining readiness and ensuring the safety and security of the installation and surrounding community.