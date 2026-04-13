The Dalraida Road Gate is opened for traffic at Maxwell-Gunter Annex, Alabama, Mar. 23, 2026. The gate was opened to help improve flow for inbound and outbound traffic and personnel assigned to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 14:23
|Photo ID:
|9612140
|VIRIN:
|260323-F-UQ930-1328
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.18 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dalraida Road Gate opens at Maxwell-Gunter Annex [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.