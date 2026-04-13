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    Dalraida Road Gate opens at Maxwell-Gunter Annex [Image 1 of 3]

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    Dalraida Road Gate opens at Maxwell-Gunter Annex

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carlo Borja, 26 Network Operations Squadron cyber systems operations specialist, checks identification at Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex, March 23, 2026. Borja volunteered to perform gate support duty during the opening day of Gunter Annex’s Dalraida Road Gate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 14:23
    Photo ID: 9612131
    VIRIN: 260323-F-UQ930-1021
    Resolution: 5886x3916
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dalraida Road Gate opens at Maxwell-Gunter Annex [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Maxwell AFB
    42d ABW
    Dalraida Gate
    Maxwell Gunter Annex

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