Date Taken: 03.23.2026 Date Posted: 04.13.2026 14:23 Photo ID: 9612131 VIRIN: 260323-F-UQ930-1021 Resolution: 5886x3916 Size: 3.83 MB Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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This work, Dalraida Road Gate opens at Maxwell-Gunter Annex [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.