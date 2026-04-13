U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carlo Borja, 26 Network Operations Squadron cyber systems operations specialist, checks identification at Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex, March 23, 2026. Borja volunteered to perform gate support duty during the opening day of Gunter Annex’s Dalraida Road Gate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 14:23
|Photo ID:
|9612131
|VIRIN:
|260323-F-UQ930-1021
|Resolution:
|5886x3916
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dalraida Road Gate opens at Maxwell-Gunter Annex [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.