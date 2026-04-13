U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alan Alexander, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center client systems technician, checks identification at Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex, March 23, 2026. Alexander volunteered to perform gate support duty during the opening day of Gunter Annex’s Dalraida Road Gate.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 14:23
|Photo ID:
|9612134
|VIRIN:
|260323-F-UQ930-1189
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dalraida Road Gate opens at Maxwell-Gunter Annex [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.