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    Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support Nighttime Launch of Starlink 17-21 Mission [Image 2 of 2]

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    Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support Nighttime Launch of Starlink 17-21 Mission

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 17-21 mission launches from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. The Starlink 17-21 mission marked the 24th launch and test mission from Vandenberg SFB in 2026. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 14:23
    Photo ID: 9612135
    VIRIN: 260410-X-VF463-1002
    Resolution: 6186x4124
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support Nighttime Launch of Starlink 17-21 Mission [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support Nighttime Launch of Starlink 17-21 Mission
    Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support Nighttime Launch of Starlink 17-21 Mission

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