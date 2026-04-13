Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support Nighttime Launch of Starlink 17-21 Mission

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A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 17-21 mission launches from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. The Starlink 17-21 mission marked the 24th launch and test mission from Vandenberg SFB in 2026. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)