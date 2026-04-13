A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 17-21 mission launches from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. The Starlink 17-21 mission marked the 24th launch and test mission from Vandenberg SFB in 2026. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 14:23
|Photo ID:
|9612135
|VIRIN:
|260410-X-VF463-1002
|Resolution:
|6186x4124
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support Nighttime Launch of Starlink 17-21 Mission [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.