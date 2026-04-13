(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support Nighttime Launch of Starlink 17-21 Mission [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support Nighttime Launch of Starlink 17-21 Mission

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 17-21 mission launches from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. Guardians and Airmen at Vandenberg provided range operations, weather analysis and launch safety support to the Starlink 17-21 mission, helping to ensure mission success. Each launch at Vandenberg is designated by the federal government to strengthen national security, advance economic growth and achieve critical national space objectives. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 14:23
    Photo ID: 9612108
    VIRIN: 260410-X-VF463-1001
    Resolution: 4928x3285
    Size: 780 KB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support Nighttime Launch of Starlink 17-21 Mission [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support Nighttime Launch of Starlink 17-21 Mission
    Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support Nighttime Launch of Starlink 17-21 Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    Space Force
    Starlink
    Space Launch Complex 4E
    Rocket Launches

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery