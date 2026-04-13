Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support Nighttime Launch of Starlink 17-21 Mission

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A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 17-21 mission launches from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. Guardians and Airmen at Vandenberg provided range operations, weather analysis and launch safety support to the Starlink 17-21 mission, helping to ensure mission success. Each launch at Vandenberg is designated by the federal government to strengthen national security, advance economic growth and achieve critical national space objectives. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)