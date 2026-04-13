A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 17-21 mission launches from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. Guardians and Airmen at Vandenberg provided range operations, weather analysis and launch safety support to the Starlink 17-21 mission, helping to ensure mission success. Each launch at Vandenberg is designated by the federal government to strengthen national security, advance economic growth and achieve critical national space objectives. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 14:23
|Photo ID:
|9612108
|VIRIN:
|260410-X-VF463-1001
|Resolution:
|4928x3285
|Size:
|780 KB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support Nighttime Launch of Starlink 17-21 Mission [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.