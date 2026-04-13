HALIFAX, Nova Scotia – U.S. Navy technicians from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit TWELVE (EODMU-12) and divers from the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic completed a joint Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) focused on strengthening Allied undersea capabilities, March 14-21, 2026. The exchange, held in and around Halifax Harbor, centered on advanced Mine Countermeasures (MCM) training and the integration of unmanned systems in a cold maritime environment. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 12:53
|Photo ID:
|9611854
|VIRIN:
|260317-N-OT964-1002
|Resolution:
|1159x1622
|Size:
|635.37 KB
|Location:
|CA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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EOD Mobile Unit 12, Royal Canadian Navy, Strengthen Partnership in Halifax
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