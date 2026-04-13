(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EOD Mobile Unit 12, Royal Canadian Navy, Strengthen Partnership in Halifax [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    EOD Mobile Unit 12, Royal Canadian Navy, Strengthen Partnership in Halifax

    CANADA

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Lt. Martin Carey  

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    HALIFAX, Nova Scotia – U.S. Navy technicians from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit TWELVE (EODMU-12) and divers from the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic completed a joint Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) focused on strengthening Allied undersea capabilities, March 14-21, 2026. The exchange, held in and around Halifax Harbor, centered on advanced Mine Countermeasures (MCM) training and the integration of unmanned systems in a cold maritime environment. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 12:53
    Photo ID: 9611853
    VIRIN: 260317-N-OT964-1001
    Resolution: 1289x1536
    Size: 544.82 KB
    Location: CA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Mobile Unit 12, Royal Canadian Navy, Strengthen Partnership in Halifax [Image 3 of 3], by LT Martin Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EOD Mobile Unit 12, Royal Canadian Navy, Strengthen Partnership in Halifax
    EOD Mobile Unit 12, Royal Canadian Navy, Strengthen Partnership in Halifax
    EOD Mobile Unit 12, Royal Canadian Navy, Strengthen Partnership in Halifax

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    EOD Mobile Unit 12, Royal Canadian Navy, Strengthen Partnership in Halifax

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery