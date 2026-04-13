EOD Mobile Unit 12, Royal Canadian Navy, Strengthen Partnership in Halifax

Photo By Lt. Martin Carey | HALIFAX, Nova Scotia – U.S. Navy technicians from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit TWELVE (EODMU-12) and divers from the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic completed a joint Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) focused on strengthening Allied undersea capabilities, March 14-21, 2026. The exchange, held in and around Halifax Harbor, centered on advanced Mine Countermeasures (MCM) training and the integration of unmanned systems in a cold maritime environment. (Pte Al Roy V. Ereno, Canadian Armed Forces Photo) see less | View Image Page

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia – U.S. Navy technicians from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit TWELVE (EODMU-12) and divers from the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic completed a joint Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) focused on strengthening Allied undersea capabilities, March 14-21, 2026. The exchange, held in and around Halifax Harbor, centered on advanced Mine Countermeasures (MCM) training and the integration of unmanned systems in a cold maritime environment.

This critical bilateral training underscores the Department of the Navy's emphasis on building warfighting readiness alongside trusted Allies. Throughout the exchange, operators shared MCM tactics, techniques, and procedures using the MK16 underwater breathing apparatus, a specialized rebreather that allows extended time at depth, and advanced handheld sonar systems. These procedures are essential for EOD technicians who must be prepared to counter threats in the maritime domain.

"This exchange is about more than just technology; it's about the people," said LT Cassie Dooley, a company commander for EODMU-12. "When you operate in these challenging conditions, you build a level of trust that can't be replicated in a classroom. Our partnership with the RCN is a force multiplier, and the readiness we build here directly translates to our ability to ensure security and stability across the globe."

The SMEE also focused heavily on the employment of unmanned underwater vehicles and remotely operated vehicles. Mixed teams of U.S. and Canadian Sailors conducted missions to search for, identify, and map simulated underwater hazards. These unmanned systems are crucial for providing a safe standoff capability, allowing operators to assess threats from a distance before putting divers in the water. The seamless integration of these technologies between the two navies is a testament to the importance of Allied interoperability.

"Every evolution we conducted sharpened our collective warfighting edge," stated Dooley. "The dedication and professionalism of our RCN Allies are second to none. Exercises like this ensure that we are a fully integrated team, ready to meet any challenge and win in the maritime domain."

Joint exercises between the U.S. Navy and its Allies provide an opportunity to refine tactics, test new technologies, and strengthen the human-to-human relationships that are the foundation of any successful coalition force. The Halifax SMEE is a clear example of this principle in action, ensuring U.S. and Allied forces can maintain safe and open sea lanes vital to global commerce and security.

For more information, visit https://www.necc.usff.navy.mil/eod/