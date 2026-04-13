2026 Operation Blue Horizon Joint Medical Exercise

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U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Petty Officer Chase Parrott, a Fleet Marine Force Corpsman assigned to the 4th Marine Division, 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, instructs U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nathan Flick, an assault amphibious vehicle crewman assigned to the 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion, 4th Marine Division, on life-saving Tactical Combat Casualty Care during Operation Blue Horizon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 26, 2026. The training exercise integrates multiple medical disciplines to prepare participants for real-world contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)