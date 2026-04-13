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    2026 Operation Blue Horizon Joint Medical Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

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    2026 Operation Blue Horizon Joint Medical Exercise

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Petty Officer Chase Parrott, a Fleet Marine Force Corpsman assigned to the 4th Marine Division, 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, instructs U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nathan Flick, an assault amphibious vehicle crewman assigned to the 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion, 4th Marine Division, on life-saving Tactical Combat Casualty Care during Operation Blue Horizon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 26, 2026. The training exercise integrates multiple medical disciplines to prepare participants for real-world contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 12:35
    Photo ID: 9611818
    VIRIN: 260226-F-DE541-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Operation Blue Horizon Joint Medical Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TCCC
    Operation Blue Horizon
    Blue Horizon
    joint forces
    interoperability
    Operation Blue Horizon 2026

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