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    2026 Operation Blue Horizon Joint Medical Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

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    2026 Operation Blue Horizon Joint Medical Exercise

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Joint force service members practice life-saving Tactical Combat Casualty Care during Operation Blue Horizon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 26, 2026. The training exercise integrates multiple medical disciplines to prepare participants for real-world contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 12:35
    Photo ID: 9611815
    VIRIN: 260226-F-DE541-1002
    Resolution: 5389x6736
    Size: 5.29 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Operation Blue Horizon Joint Medical Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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