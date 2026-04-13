Joint force service members practice life-saving Tactical Combat Casualty Care during Operation Blue Horizon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 26, 2026. The training exercise integrates multiple medical disciplines to prepare participants for real-world contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 12:35
|Photo ID:
|9611815
|VIRIN:
|260226-F-DE541-1002
|Resolution:
|5389x6736
|Size:
|5.29 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Operation Blue Horizon Joint Medical Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.