Date Taken: 02.26.2026 Date Posted: 04.13.2026 12:35 Photo ID: 9611815 VIRIN: 260226-F-DE541-1002 Resolution: 5389x6736 Size: 5.29 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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This work, 2026 Operation Blue Horizon Joint Medical Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.