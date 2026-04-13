2026 Operation Blue Horizon Joint Medical Exercise

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U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Petty Officer JC Alvaran, assigned to the Navy Reserve - Navy Medical Forces Development Command, applies a decompression needle into a dummy during Operation Blue Horizon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 26, 2026. Service members from across the joint force participated in the training exercise prioritizing medical readiness and interoperability in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)