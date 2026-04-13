FIDAE 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spectators tour various air craft and aerospace technology during Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) in Santiago, Chile, April 12, 2026. Airmen from all three Texas wings participated in the event which highlighted the enduring defense partnership between the United States and Chile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)