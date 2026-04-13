Spectators tour various air craft and aerospace technology during Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) in Santiago, Chile, April 12, 2026. Airmen from all three Texas wings participated in the event which highlighted the enduring defense partnership between the United States and Chile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 12:21
|Photo ID:
|9611783
|VIRIN:
|260412-Z-GK303-1098
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|6.62 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FIDAE 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.