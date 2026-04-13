(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FIDAE 2026 [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FIDAE 2026

    SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CHILE

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Spectators tour various air craft and aerospace technology during Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) in Santiago, Chile, April 12, 2026. Airmen from all three Texas wings participated in the event which highlighted the enduring defense partnership between the United States and Chile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 12:21
    Photo ID: 9611783
    VIRIN: 260412-Z-GK303-1098
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FIDAE 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FIDAE 2026
    FIDAE 2026
    FIDAE 2026
    FIDAE 2026
    FIDAE 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SPP
    FIDAE
    TMD
    NGB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery