FIDAE 2026

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez, a public affairs specialist from the 149th Fighter Wing, passes out t-shirts to spectators during Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) in Santiago, Chile, April 12, 2026. FIDAE highlights the enduring 18-year partnership between Texas and Chile through the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Nicholas Robles)