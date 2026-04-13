FIDAE 2026

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Spectators tour a C-130 static display, from the 136th Airlift Wing, during Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) in Santiago, Chile, April 12, 2026. FIDAE highlights the enduring 18-year partnership between Texas and Chile through the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)