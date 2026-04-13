Spectators tour a C-130 static display, from the 136th Airlift Wing, during Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) in Santiago, Chile, April 12, 2026. FIDAE highlights the enduring 18-year partnership between Texas and Chile through the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 12:21
|Photo ID:
|9611773
|VIRIN:
|260412-Z-GK303-1079
|Resolution:
|6192x3932
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FIDAE 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.