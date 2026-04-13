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    FIDAE 2026 [Image 3 of 5]

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    FIDAE 2026

    SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CHILE

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Spectators tour a C-130 static display, from the 136th Airlift Wing, during Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) in Santiago, Chile, April 12, 2026. FIDAE highlights the enduring 18-year partnership between Texas and Chile through the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 12:21
    Photo ID: 9611773
    VIRIN: 260412-Z-GK303-1079
    Resolution: 6192x3932
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FIDAE 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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