Col. Dennis Hill, commander of the 110th Aviation Brigade, presents the Broken Wing Award to Retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Hedgpeth, Army Civilian Professional, April 10, 2026 on Fort Rucker for saving lives and exemplifying the highest standards of Army aviation with Capt. Abdullah Al-Kuwari of Saudi Arabia on April 2, 2024, when their aircraft struck a black vulture.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 11:11
|Photo ID:
|9611530
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-SR274-8444
|Resolution:
|1365x2047
|Size:
|375.11 KB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Mastery Under Pressure: Fort Rucker Pilot Honored with Broken Wing Award
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