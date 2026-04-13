Mastery Under Pressure: Fort Rucker Pilot Honored with Broken Wing Award

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Col. Dennis Hill, commander of the 110th Aviation Brigade, presents the Broken Wing Award to Retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Hedgpeth, Army Civilian Professional, April 10, 2026 on Fort Rucker for saving lives and exemplifying the highest standards of Army aviation with Capt. Abdullah Al-Kuwari of Saudi Arabia on April 2, 2024, when their aircraft struck a black vulture.