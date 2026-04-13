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    Mastery Under Pressure: Fort Rucker Pilot Honored with Broken Wing Award [Image 2 of 5]

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    Mastery Under Pressure: Fort Rucker Pilot Honored with Broken Wing Award

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Brittany Trumbull 

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Hedgpeth, Army Civilian Professional, receives the prestigious Broken Wing Award April 10, 2026 on Fort Rucker for saving lives and exemplifying the highest standards of Army aviation with with Capt. Abdullah Al-Kuwari of Saudi Arabia on April 2, 2024, when their aircraft struck a black vulture.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 11:11
    Photo ID: 9611508
    VIRIN: 260410-A-SR274-5359
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 431.32 KB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mastery Under Pressure: Fort Rucker Pilot Honored with Broken Wing Award [Image 5 of 5], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mastery Under Pressure: Fort Rucker Pilot Honored with Broken Wing Award
    Mastery Under Pressure: Fort Rucker Pilot Honored with Broken Wing Award
    Mastery Under Pressure: Fort Rucker Pilot Honored with Broken Wing Award
    Mastery Under Pressure: Fort Rucker Pilot Honored with Broken Wing Award
    Mastery Under Pressure: Fort Rucker Pilot Honored with Broken Wing Award

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