Mastery Under Pressure: Fort Rucker Pilot Honored with Broken Wing Award

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Retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Hedgpeth, Army Civilian Professional, receives the prestigious Broken Wing Award April 10, 2026 on Fort Rucker for saving lives and exemplifying the highest standards of Army aviation with with Capt. Abdullah Al-Kuwari of Saudi Arabia on April 2, 2024, when their aircraft struck a black vulture.