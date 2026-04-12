U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel walk one of the subterranean utility corridors being built as part of the Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center construction project in Germany March 12, 2026. The project involves construction of a new hospital and supporting facilities like parking garages, utility plants and ambulance bay and more. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 07:10
|Photo ID:
|9610945
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-WZ074-1031
|Resolution:
|5009x3344
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center “building enclosure commissioning” [Image 5 of 5], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.