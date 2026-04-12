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    Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center “building enclosure commissioning” [Image 5 of 5]

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    Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center “building enclosure commissioning”

    GERMANY

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel walk one of the subterranean utility corridors being built as part of the Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center construction project in Germany March 12, 2026. The project involves construction of a new hospital and supporting facilities like parking garages, utility plants and ambulance bay and more. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 07:10
    Photo ID: 9610945
    VIRIN: 260312-A-WZ074-1031
    Resolution: 5009x3344
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center “building enclosure commissioning” [Image 5 of 5], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center “building enclosure commissioning”
    Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center “building enclosure commissioning”
    Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center “building enclosure commissioning”
    Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center “building enclosure commissioning”
    Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center “building enclosure commissioning”

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