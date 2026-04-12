Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center “building enclosure commissioning”

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Contractors discuss initial readings from airtightness testing on the exterior of the main hospital building at the Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center construction project in Germany March 12, 2026. This sort of testing is a key part of the “building enclosure commissioning” process which is a major step forward in building construction. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)