Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center “building enclosure commissioning”

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Mechanical and Commissioning Engineer Elijah Marta takes a look at one of the future outpatient areas that is the farthest along while checking progress on the new hospital being built at Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Germany March 12, 2026. The Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center project involves construction of a new hospital and supporting facilities like parking garages, utility plants and ambulance bay and more. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 07:10
|Photo ID:
|9610944
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-WZ074-1026
|Resolution:
|4966x3315
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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