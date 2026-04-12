MEDITERRANEAN SEA — (April 6, 2026) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class John Condon examines a fuel sample during a replenishment-at-sea aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), April 6, 2026. Gonzalez is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the war fighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Peña)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 05:41
|Photo ID:
|9610878
|VIRIN:
|260406-N-AY869-2121
|Resolution:
|5366x3577
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Replenishment-at-Sea aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.