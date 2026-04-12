Crew-served weapons qualification aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)

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MEDITERRANEAN SEA — (April 6, 2026) Chief Gunner’s Mate Kyle Dorr fires a .50-caliber machine gun during crew-served weapons qualification aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), April 6, 2026. Gonzalez is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the war fighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Peña)