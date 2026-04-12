(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Replenishment-at-Sea aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Replenishment-at-Sea aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mark Pena 

    USS GONZALEZ (DDG 66)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA — (April 6, 2026) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Leslie Wuerz fires shot line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), April 6, 2026. Gonzalez is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the war fighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 05:41
    Photo ID: 9610876
    VIRIN: 260406-N-AY869-2030
    Resolution: 5276x3517
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replenishment-at-Sea aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Crew-served weapons qualification aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Crew-served weapons qualification aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Replenishment-at-Sea aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Replenishment-at-Sea aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Replenishment-at-Sea aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Warfighting
    USS Gonzalez
    Lethality
    DDG 66
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery