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    Best Squad Competition Day 3 [Image 4 of 7]

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    Best Squad Competition Day 3

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Tyler Wassmer 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    A U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, performs the sprint drag carry during the 2ID/RUCD Best Squad Competition on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, April 10, 2026. Forging lethal squads through tough, realistic training ensures our forward-deployed force is composed of cohesive, disciplined teams ready to fight tonight and win. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Minhoh Choi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 00:17
    Photo ID: 9610544
    VIRIN: 260410-O-BR340-4872
    Resolution: 3931x2621
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Best Squad Competition Day 3 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Tyler Wassmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    2ID
    USARPAC
    USFK
    BestSquad
    U.S. Army

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