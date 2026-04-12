Best Squad Competition Day 3

A U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, performs the sprint drag carry during the 2ID/RUCD Best Squad Competition on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, April 10, 2026. Forging lethal squads through tough, realistic training ensures our forward-deployed force is composed of cohesive, disciplined teams ready to fight tonight and win. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Minhoh Choi)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 00:17
|Photo ID:
|9610544
|VIRIN:
|260410-O-BR340-4872
|Resolution:
|3931x2621
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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