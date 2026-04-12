Best Squad Competition Day 3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, ask questions during a board for the 2ID/RUCD Best Squad Competition on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, April 10, 2026. Forging lethal squads through tough, realistic training ensures our forward-deployed force is composed of cohesive, disciplined teams ready to fight tonight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Wassmer)