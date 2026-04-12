U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, answer questions for a board during the 2ID/RUCD Best Squad Competition on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, April 10, 2026. Forging lethal squads through tough, realistic training ensures our forward-deployed force is composed of cohesive, disciplined teams ready to fight tonight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Wassmer)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 00:15
|Photo ID:
|9610536
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-TW321-1535
|Resolution:
|5455x3637
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Squad Competition Day 3 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Tyler Wassmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.