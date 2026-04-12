Soldiers from across the Army compete in the 2026 Best Ranger Competition during the Helocast/Run, April 12, 2026 at Victory Pond, on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 18:55
|Photo ID:
|9610399
|VIRIN:
|260412-A-YH902-3239
|Resolution:
|6751x4501
|Size:
|11.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition [Image 19 of 19], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.